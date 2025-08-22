The Beatles Announce Long-Awaited Anthology 4

A New Chapter in Beatles History: Anthology 4

For decades, fans have speculated about whether The Beatles’ Anthology series would ever continue beyond its third instalment.

Now, in a move that has stunned and delighted the music world, Apple Corps has officially announced the release of Anthology 4.

The new collection dives even deeper into the archives, unearthing rare demos, alternate takes, and long-shelved recordings that never made it onto the original albums.

Whereas Anthology 1-3 traced the band’s evolution from Liverpool hopefuls to global icons, Anthology 4 offers a more intimate look at the group’s final years together.

Expect stripped-back studio moments, experimental sessions from the Let It Be and Abbey Road eras, and a few previously unheard gems that capture the band at their most unguarded.

Producers have promised that the release will not only showcase unheard music, but also feature restored video footage and new commentary from Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Archival interviews from John Lennon and George Harrison will be included, ensuring all four Beatles’ voices are part of the narrative.

The announcement comes at a time when a new generation of listeners is rediscovering The Beatles through streaming, films, and viral TikTok trends.

By presenting unheard material in a way that feels both historic and fresh, Anthology 4 bridges the gap between die-hard collectors and first-time listeners.

Ultimately, Anthology 4 isn’t just about completing a series, it’s about reaffirming the timelessness of The Beatles’ creativity.

Even fifty years on, their music continues to surprise, inspire, and remind us why they remain the most influential band in history.