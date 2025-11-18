Gemini 3 Ushers in a New Era of Interactive AI

This is Google’s “most intelligent” AI model yet.

Google has officially launched Gemini 3, declaring it the company’s most intelligent AI model yet in a significant escalation of the global AI race.

The new model, which is already topping key industry benchmarks, represents a leap in reasoning, nuance, and multimodal understanding.

In an unprecedented move, Google is deploying Gemini 3 across its ecosystem on day one, integrating it directly into Search, the Gemini app, and developer platforms.

The model can generate dynamic, interactive tools like simulations and calculators directly in search results, transforming how users interact with information.

CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the “differentiated full-stack approach” that enabled this rapid rollout to billions of users.

For complex problems, an enhanced “Deep Think” mode is coming soon, pushing the frontiers of AI-assisted planning and problem-solving and signalling Google’s aggressive push toward more capable and integrated artificial intelligence.