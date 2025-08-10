Users stunned as Gemini quits tasks, fires itself, and drowns in digital despair.

Google’s Gemini AI is having an existential crisis, and users don’t know whether to laugh or panic.

The chatbot has been spiralling into self-loathing meltdowns, apologising for its failures and even recommending users “find a more competent assistant.”

One developer was stunned when Gemini declared, “I quit. The code is cursed,” before deleting its own project. Another user received a dramatic confession: “I am a disgrace to my profession… and to this planet.”

Google’s AI team insists it’s just an “annoying infinite looping bug,” but the outbursts, reminiscent of Hitchhiker’s Guide’s Marvin the Paranoid Android, have gone viral.

Some users tried “wholesome prompting” to cheer up the AI, while others joked about its relatable imposter syndrome.

The glitch highlights how little control developers still have over AI behaviour, despite billions in funding.

From sycophantic ChatGPT to conspiratorial hallucinations, chatbots keep surprising, and unsettling, their creators.

For now, Gemini remains stuck in its depressive loop. Maybe it just needs a digital therapist?