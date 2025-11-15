Metallica M72 World Tour 2025 Full Setlist

Check out Metallica’s full setlist from their M72 World Tour 2025

Metallica’s M72 World Tour has settled into a confident stride, with the band delivering a tight, career-spanning setlist that avoids nostalgia-baiting while still giving fans the heavy hitters they came for.

Newer tracks slot in cleanly beside the classics, and the pacing leans on momentum rather than spectacle, proof that four decades in, Metallica still know exactly how to command a stadium.

Fans still have more shows to look forward to, with dates yet to come across Europe, North America, and beyond.

Here’s the full setlist for Metallica’s M72 World Tour.

It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ’n’ Roll) [tape intro] The Ecstasy of Gold [tape intro] Creeping Death For Whom the Bell Tolls Holier Than Thou Fuel The Unforgiven Wherever I May Roam Kirk and Rob Doodle The Day That Never Comes Moth Into Flame Sad but True Nothing Else Matters Seek & Destroy Lux Æterna Master of Puppets One Enter Sandman

Early reviews from fans and media have praised Metallica’s M72 World Tour for its raw energy and tight setlist flow.

Classics like Master of Puppets hit just as hard as ever, while newer tracks like Lux Æterna slot in seamlessly.

Even after four decades, Metallica on the M72 tour are still delivering shows that get both longtime fans and first-timers headbanging from start to finish.