Metallica’s $3 Million Gift is fuelling the future of Skilled Trades

by Alex Cooper

Photo: Getty/WireImage

Headbanging for welders, drivers, and future AI pros.

Metallica is investing millions into building our future.

The metal icons’ All Within My Hands Foundation just pledged $3 million to workforce education, expanding their Metallica Scholars Initiative to 75 schools across America (plus Guam!).

Credits: Tim Saccenti

What started in 2019 with 10 colleges now trains 10,000 students in high-demand fields like AI, welding, and advanced manufacturing.

Bassist Robert Trujillo gushed, “Meeting these scholars, hearing their grit, it’s inspiring.” And the impact? A USC study confirms graduates earn 8.3X their program costs within a year.

New partners like Lowe’s Foundation ($1 million) and CNH Industrial join Carhartt and Wolverine in backing the cause.

Each of the 15 new schools gets $75,000, ensuring more hands-on training for America’s next tradespeople.

From fire relief to forging careers, Metallica proves heavy metal has a heart of gold.

