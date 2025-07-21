Metallica’s $3 Million Gift is fuelling the future of Skilled Trades

Headbanging for welders, drivers, and future AI pros.

Metallica is investing millions into building our future.

The metal icons’ All Within My Hands Foundation just pledged $3 million to workforce education, expanding their Metallica Scholars Initiative to 75 schools across America (plus Guam!).

What started in 2019 with 10 colleges now trains 10,000 students in high-demand fields like AI, welding, and advanced manufacturing.

Bassist Robert Trujillo gushed, “Meeting these scholars, hearing their grit, it’s inspiring.” And the impact? A USC study confirms graduates earn 8.3X their program costs within a year.

New partners like Lowe’s Foundation ($1 million) and CNH Industrial join Carhartt and Wolverine in backing the cause.

Each of the 15 new schools gets $75,000, ensuring more hands-on training for America’s next tradespeople.

From fire relief to forging careers, Metallica proves heavy metal has a heart of gold.