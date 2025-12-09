Two Metallica fans face lifetime ban for high-risk stunt

Fans pay the ultimate price for risking everything at a Metallica show.

Two Metallica fans have been banned for life from Perth’s Optus Stadium after scaling a 50-metre speaker tower during the band’s M72 World Tour.

The stunt ended with fines, police intervention, and an official lifetime ban.

On November 1, as Metallica tore through their set, two men in their 20s jumped the safety barrier and ascended the central stadium tower.

Reports indicate that they remained at extreme heights for approximately 20 minutes, drawing the attention of staff and local police.

Authorities confiscated their phones, seizing footage of the climb.

Both later pleaded guilty to trespassing, were fined AU$1,000 each, and paid AU$300 in court costs.

Magistrate Ruth Dineen described the act as “an incredibly stupid thing to do and a good way to ruin your night out.”

Their defence attorney called it “just stupid behaviour”, but the consequences are severe: a permanent ban from Optus Stadium, ensuring they won’t repeat the stunt at future Metallica shows in Perth.

The incident serves as a stark reminder—some risks at live shows aren’t worth the thrill.

