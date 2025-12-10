Track by Track with Josh O’Mara

Josh O’Mara’s Home Alone EP is an intimate, cinematic journey, blending jazz, soul, and introspective, deeply personal tracks.

Recorded in a small Perth home studio, the EP captures a raw honesty, threading jazz, soul, and dreamy psych textures through every note.

Each track moves with purpose, from the hopeful pulse of ‘I Think I Found Some Hope’ to the shadowed reflections of ‘In My Closet.’

O’Mara’s arrangements balance clarity, allowing melodies to breathe.

There’s a cinematic quality throughout, as if each song captures a fleeting memory or a whispered emotion.

Moments of tension resolve into soft, reflective spaces, and even when melancholy arises, it feels alive rather than heavy.

The EP thrives on its intimacy: recorded in a small home studio, every crackle, every breath, every note carries O’Mara’s fingerprints.

It’s an honest, unpolished exploration of longing, solitude, and quiet beauty, inviting listeners into a space both familiar and achingly personal.

Let’s get into it.

I Think I Found Some Hope

An instrumental with a beautiful clarinet melody surrounded by soothing guitar and piano chords; motion provided by unrelenting percussion.

An optimistic song that weaves in and out of tension.

In My Closet

This song highlights the baggage that someone can feel, storing it away for a long time in the shadows.

I have a couple of ghosts in my closet.

To Go So Far

The unwavering feeling of wanting to be with someone, to be someone or to do something that seems so far away.

The Old Man and The Sea

A dark journey of a song bookended by a melody that pinches at your soul. It’s about the idea of loneliness.

Sad Rainy Day

A song using a series of different jazzy progressions, voice leading into each other with a sad melody.

A Longing Dream

An instrumental song with a soft and poignant vibe, taking the listener on a journey

Home Alone

Starts with soothing jazzy chords with a soft vocal that merges into a groove guided by guitar melodies and strings.

Finishing with the climactic point reduced to a warm piano and a vocal that sings with achiness.