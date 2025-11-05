Inside the sonic world built by Yuji and Boorook

In a powerful fusion of raw emotion and ancestral wisdom, collaborators Yuji and Boorook have crafted a shared sonic universe.

Yuji’s genre-bending vulnerability meets Boorook’s culturally grounded storytelling across a series of releases that are as intentional as they are impactful.

Their work together, including tracks like ‘All That’s Real,’ ‘Decolonise,’ and ‘Fly,’ transcends typical collaboration, offering music as both art and medicine.

In this exclusive track-by-track, Boorook dives into the creation of their eight collaborative songs, revealing the healing frequencies, personal stories, and profound connection that make their partnership so unique.

Yuji – All That’s Real feat. Boorook (528 Hz)

This one’s a journey through truth, energy, and connection. Yuji and Boorook come together to create a sound that’s felt, not just heard, a vibration that speaks to the soul.

Every frequency, every lyric, every breath… Infused with intention and healing, tuned to align you with all that’s real.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 528 Hz

The Love Frequency: opens the heart, restores emotional strength, and aligns energy with compassion.

Boorook – Decolonise feat. Yuji (528 Hz)

Process & Story

This track started as a voice memo recorded on Country, reflecting on ancestral responsibility and reclaiming our stories. Yuji instantly resonated with the idea and added a verse that balanced strength with vulnerability.

We weren’t trying to preach, we were trying to heal through truth.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 528 Hz

Repairs emotional blocks, dissolves fear, and supports truth spoken from the heart.

Boorook – Fly feat. Yuji (741 Hz)

Process & Story

This song was written when an Elder of our community passed away, everything felt like transformation. My family totem, the wedge-tailed eagle, shaped the writing: rising above obstacles and trusting the path ahead.

Yuji’s uplifting energy completed the track, giving it the feeling of wings unfolding.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 741 Hz

Clears negativity, awakens intuition, and supports stepping into your higher self.

Yuji – Love feat. Boorook (528 Hz)

Process & Story

Yuji created this track with the intention of warmth, softness, and emotional healing.

He sent me the chords and said he wanted something centred purely on love, not romantic love, but cultural love, community love, and spiritual love.

When I heard the instrumental, my verse flowed immediately. It felt like creating a musical reminder that love is strength, not weakness, and that connection is medicine.

Yuji delivered his vocals with grounded masculine energy and emotional honesty, giving the track its calm, healing glow.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 528 Hz

The frequency of love, compassion, and emotional repair.

Perfect for a track focused on unity and heart healing.

Boorook – Don’t Say Goodbye feat. Yuji (528 Hz)

Process & Story

A deeply personal track inspired by ancestors and loved ones who have passed.

Yuji and I talked about how spirit stays close, even after physical absence. His harmonies carried a sense of comfort, creating a space of remembrance and honour.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 528 Hz

Softens grief, reconnects emotional bonds, and brings gentle heart healing.

Boorook – Resolution feat. Yuji (432 Hz)

Process & Story

I was on instagram one night seeing Ziggy Marley asking what is your resolution for the new year , and he also asked what is your collective resolution. I was inspired to record late at night in a quiet, grounded space.

We spoke about endings, new cycles, and choosing peace over chaos. Yuji’s calm delivery anchored the track, giving it a sense of closure and clarity.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 432 Hz

The Earth Frequency: grounds the spirit, brings balance, and aligns the body with natural harmony.

Boorook – The Remedy feat. Yuji, Propser (417 Hz)

Process & Story

This was created with the intention of cleansing and renewal. We wrote this during the covid 19 lockdowns. 417 Hz naturally pulls old emotions to the surface, and we let the track become a space for release.

Yuji and I teamed up with Prosper wrote like we were having a healing yarn, letting go of the old and inviting in fresh energy.

Healing Frequency Meaning: 417 Hz

Clears emotional blockages, supports release, and invites new beginnings.

Prosper – All I Know feat. Boorook, Yuji

Process & Story

Prosper laid the foundation with a strong, grounded beat. Yuji added melodic depth and emotional weight. Boorook added my storytelling and rhythm last, This track is built on lived experience

Three voices, three journeys, one truth.

Healing Frequencies: Boorook x Yuji Vibes

A fusion of modern soul and ancient wisdom. Boorook and Yuji bring deep energy to the mic, balancing reflection and rhythm in every verse. Feel the vibe through their eight collaborations, where beats meet intention and lyrics meet healing.

Words by Boorook.