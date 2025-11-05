Here’s What We Know About the United Parcel Service (UPS) Plane Crash in Louisville

At least 11 dead after UPS cargo plane crash rocks Louisville

A UPS cargo plane has crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, leaving at least 11 people dead and several others injured in what officials are calling one of Kentucky’s worst air disasters in decades.

The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff on Tuesday night, erupting into a fiery explosion that tore through a half-mile stretch of suburban Louisville. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed a state of emergency and mobilised the National Guard, describing the crash site as “destroyed.”

“I’ve seen a lot, tornadoes, floods, the pandemic, but this is utter devastation,” Beshear said. “We’re moving from rescue to recovery mode.”

The NTSB has recovered the plane’s black boxes and begun its investigation into what caused the crash. Passenger flights have since resumed on a limited basis, though delays continue as the airport operates with only one functional runway.

One of the victims is believed to be a child, adding to the heartbreak of an already harrowing scene. “We do not expect to find anyone else alive,” Beshear told reporters late Wednesday, as crews continued to comb through the debris.

Louisville, a city already familiar with disaster, is once again left reeling, its skyline marked by smoke, sorrow, and questions that demand quick answers.