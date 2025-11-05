Here’s What We Know About the United Parcel Service (UPS) Plane Crash in Louisville

At least 11 dead after UPS cargo plane crash rocks Louisville
A UPS cargo plane has crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, leaving at least 11 people dead and several others injured in what officials are calling one of Kentucky’s worst air disasters in decades.
The aircraft went down shortly after takeoff on Tuesday night, erupting into a fiery explosion that tore through a half-mile stretch of suburban Louisville. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirmed a state of emergency and mobilised the National Guard, describing the crash site as “destroyed.”
“I’ve seen a lot, tornadoes, floods, the pandemic, but this is utter devastation,” Beshear said. “We’re moving from rescue to recovery mode.”
The NTSB has recovered the plane’s black boxes and begun its investigation into what caused the crash. Passenger flights have since resumed on a limited basis, though delays continue as the airport operates with only one functional runway.
One of the victims is believed to be a child, adding to the heartbreak of an already harrowing scene. “We do not expect to find anyone else alive,” Beshear told reporters late Wednesday, as crews continued to comb through the debris.
Louisville, a city already familiar with disaster, is once again left reeling, its skyline marked by smoke, sorrow, and questions that demand quick answers.
Timeline of Events
5:15 p.m., Tuesday 4 Nov 2025: UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11F, took off from Louisville bound for Honolulu.
Moments after takeoff: The plane’s left engine detached, sparking a large fire along the wing.
Seconds later: The aircraft climbed briefly to about 175 feet before rapidly losing altitude and descending.
Impact: The plane crashed beyond the airport perimeter into nearby industrial buildings, creating a massive explosion and half-mile debris field.
Evening, 4 Nov: Louisville Airport shut down. Emergency crews responded, and nearby residents were told to shelter in place.
Overnight / early 5 Nov: Investigators from the NTSB and FAA arrived. Both flight recorders (“black boxes”) were recovered.
Afternoon, 5 Nov: Death toll rose to at least 11, possibly 12. Several others were injured, and some remained missing.
Night, 5 Nov (ongoing): The airport partially reopened with one runway. UPS began rerouting flights to other hubs.
Notes & Context
The plane was carrying a full load of fuel for a long-haul flight, intensifying the fire.
Four fatalities occurred on the ground, in nearby industrial areas hit by debris.
The NTSB’s early summary: engine separation → wing fire → brief climb → crash.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and mobilised the National Guard.