Johnny Marr accuses UPS of losing his guitars

A Right Stitch UP

Legendary guitarist Johnny Marr has reported that a shipment containing two of his guitars has gone missing, allegedly due to a mishap with shipping giant UPS.

Marr took to social media to describe the situation, stating “Look for the one that says ‘80s icon’ on the case and another one that says ‘Woke As F**k’”.

The guitars in question are significant to Marr, known for his distinctive sound and extensive collection.

The loss of these instruments has understandably caused distress, as they are not just tools of his trade but carry sentimental value of the highest decree.

The Smiths guitarist has even gone to the extent of writing a book discussing a life well lived alongside his beloved guitars.

In his book Marr’s Guitars, he delves into the personal significance of each instrument, recounting how certain guitars inspired iconic songs and defined his musical journey.

It also can be noted that Marr yelling into the void that is dealing with corporate X accounts is an absurdity of daily life that even rockstars aren’t immune to.

Could this even become a positive sales outcome for UPS in the same way Astronomer blew up from the highly publicised cheating scandal… only time will tell.

This incident highlights the challenges musicians face when shipping valuable and irreplaceable instruments.

While the specifics of the mishap are still unfolding, Marr’s experience stands as a reminder to keep your friends close and your guitars closer!