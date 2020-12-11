WATCH: The Avalanches – ‘The Divine Chord’ (ft. MGMT & Johnny Marr)

Elastic, fluid, and sprawling, Melbourne’s very own The Avalanches have today released their third full-length record, We Will Always Love You. Boasting features from the likes of The Smith’s Johnny Marr, MGMT, Blood Orange, Karen O, and Leon Bridges – as well as homegrown talent, Sampa the Great and CLYPSO – the 25-track offering opens the lid on an immersive, genre-spanning universe, impossibly greater than the sum of its parts.

Check out the video for The Divine Chord, and the album in full, below.

We Will Always Love You is out on all platforms now via EMI, grab your copy here.