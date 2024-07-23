h4rd5tuck question everything with ‘The Lord Said There Was Gold in My Backyard’

Sometimes you just discover a band that’s so wild and crazy, but also so damn catchy, you can’t stop listening

Enter h4rd5tuck whose music is a blend of humour, irony, and social commentary, creating music that is both thought-provoking and utterly danceable.

With a discography that currently boasts a grand total of one song on Spotify, you’d expect these guys to be lost in obscurity – which is exactly what they are.

Hailing from the uncharted territory of ‘question everything’, h4rd5tuck aren’t your average Sunday school band. This lot are more interested in challenging the status quo than singing hymns.

Their music is a theological rollercoaster, a heady mix of electronic beats, sing songy spoken word, and a healthy dose of satire. It’s like if Aphex Twin had a crisis of faith and decided to write a concept album about the prosperity gospel.

Their latest offering, ‘The Lord Said There Was Gold in My Backyard’, is a tantalising glimpse into a mind that’s clearly been marinated in existential dread. It’s a track that’s likely make you question your entire belief system. With its infectious electro-pop hooks and lyrics that could be straight out of a theological debate, h4rd5tuck are proving that you don’t need a choirboy sound to spread the word.

Following hot on the heels of their previous singles, ‘cooked moira’ and ‘junkrats joke’, both of which are on their Youtube and worth checking out, h4rd5tuck are clearly not afraid to experiment. These tracks are a total sonic playground, where anything goes. It’s music for the disillusioned, and the curious.

With a theology degree and an obvious knack for crafting catchy tunes, h4rd5tuck are breathing new life into a genre that desperately needs it. Incorporating religious themes in a surreal yet humorous way, h4rd5tuck may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but their unique approach to music may well earn them a cult following.

They’re proof that you can be both devout and irreverent, serious and silly.

So buckle up, because h4rd5tuck are about to take you on a wild ride through the murky waters of faith and pop culture.

Is Jesus really the ultimate DJ? h4rd5tuck think so, and we dare you not to dance to this.