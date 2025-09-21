Daniel Johns asks What If The Future Never Happened?

Intimate evenings of film, music, and untold stories from Australia’s iconic songwriter.

After a five-year absence from the stage, Silverchair icon Daniel Johns is set to make a triumphant return this November with a series of intimate “in conversation” events across Australia.

The tour, titled What If The Future Never Happened?, will blend storytelling, rare archival footage, and live music, celebrating the premiere of his highly anticipated short film of the same name.

Johns will treat fans to never-before-heard demos from Silverchair’s Neon Ballroom and Young Modern eras, as well as unreleased material intended for the band’s unrealised sixth album.

Each unique evening promises a deeply personal journey through his creative evolution, with audiences invited to submit questions for interactive sessions.

Directed by James Medlam, the sci-fi-inspired film explores a fictionalised 1990s adolescence in Newcastle, offering a poignant reflection on stardom and identity.

Tickets go on sale September 25, with presales starting September 24.