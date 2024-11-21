The Sleepless Elite Talk ‘Glass,’ Creative Evolution, and Finding Harmony in Contrast

The Sleepless Elite sit down with Happy to talk their latest single, community theatre and their unique genre blend

“Glass” is the latest offering we’ve received from The Sleepless Elite, and it’s a fusion of nostalgic bliss and modern introspection.

Fronted by Carolina Kehoe and backed by Baylor Carter, The Sleepless Elite are forging their way through the music scene by creating a unique style of delicate melodies and intricate beats.

Walking us through the inspiration behind “Glass” and the moody atmospheres that ripple through their songs, The Sleepless Elite take us on a journey through their creative process and where it’s taking them.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

TSE: Today we are gearing up to head back to Monarch Studios in Vancouver, BC to record. We have booked a few days there in December to flesh-out some ideas and incorporate them into the final version of the song, then return again in April to record another five tracks.

HAPPY: Tell us a bit about where you’re living and what you love about it.

TSE: Currently, we are living in Montana, close to Yellowstone National Park. We both grew up here and feel lucky to be surrounded by supportive friends and family who have been incredibly supportive of our music.

The only drawback to living in such a beautiful place is its remoteness. It’s always fun to record and tour other countries, then return here to catch our breath again.

HAPPY: “Glass” is such a beautifully haunting track. What was the inspiration behind it, and how did it come together?

TSE: Thank you, those are very kind words. Glass was inspired by grief and all the levels of complexities surrounding it. Glass walks the razor’s edge between acceptance and madness.

I think that is what makes grief such a difficult emotion to process; if you allow too much in you can lose yourself to it completely. I had written this song some years ago but was waiting for the right group to bring it to life. I could not be more pleased with the magic that Tom Dobrzanski of Monarch Studios infused into the track.

HAPPY: You’ve got a really unique sound that blends nostalgia with something fresh. How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard it before?

TSE: I once heard our music described as, “if Patsy Cline taught pop punkers how to play indie rock”; That line has always stuck with me, and I think it describes us pretty well.

HAPPY: Carolina, your background in community theater must influence your songwriting. How does that experience shape the way you approach music?

TSE: I think the background in musical theater certainly left its mark regarding how utterly dramatic my music can be. There are times when I like to just write a fun, upbeat song, but that can be a difficult task.

Don’t get me wrong, I do have a few out there, but in terms of thought, I would like to produce more.

HAPPY: Your sound has been compared to artists like Mitski and Florence + The Machine. How do those influences come through in your music?

TSE: Have I told you I love you today? But seriously, that’s very flattering, and I am not sure we completely deserve the comparison.

I will say that those two artists are unafraid to plumb the depth of human emotion and convey a pathway to healing. I find them both deeply cathartic. I try to emulate their power and fearlessness in this new world of ours.

HAPPY: “Glass” has such a haunting atmosphere. How do you approach creating a mood or feeling in a song? Does the music come first, or do the lyrics set the tone?

TSE: In general, the melody and lyrics will come at the same time. Usually at an inconvenient moment while driving or while I’m in the shower (you should see our water bill).

But when the melody and lyrics arrive, the feeling of the song is usually very clear and when the magic is there it feels as though the song is writing itself; at that point I’ve learned to just get out of its way.

HAPPY: Baylor, as a co-founder of the band, how do you balance collaboration and individuality when creating music with Carolina and the rest of the band?

TSE: At this point we have been writing together for so long that our creative voices weave together with little to no effort. On our song “Losing it Slightly”, Baylor had left me a voicemail with most of the melody and lyrics – by the time he arrived back from work I had finished the song, and we recorded it shortly thereafter.

HAPPY: You’ve mentioned being inspired by a mix of classic artists like Blondie and modern indie sounds. What do you think connects those two worlds in your music?

TSE: I feel that the connection lies in the human spirit and the innate need to make sense of the world around us and if possible, to create something beautiful. More and more, the world needs artists of all stripes, diversity in culture, across all spectrums.

HAPPY: The EP as a whole has such a rich, layered sound. What was your goal with the new release, and how do you feel the band has evolved since your debut?

TSE: I very much wanted to showcase how our sound has evolved, and I feel that goal was achieved. When we began our sound was much more pop-punk and I think that was a really important place for us to start.

As young kids it was a way to work out our angst and drama. We were exposed to it at the right time, and for us, it worked its way into our roots.

HAPPY: The lyrics in “Glass” feel really introspective. Is songwriting more of a personal expression for you, or do you like to think about what listeners might take from the music?

TSE: Both statements are true. In each song I lay bare a piece of my soul and hope the listener can find something that they relate to.

If I can touch someone currently experiencing a moment of personal difficulty, the way certain authors, poets and musicians extended their “hand” to me at various times in my life; then personally, to me, I can’t ask for anything more.

HAPPY: What’s next for The Sleepless Elite? Are there more surprises in store for fans as you continue to evolve your sound?

TSE: The process of creating music is a two-part surprise: if people identify with the song on a personal level, that becomes the missing element of the surprise –it’s a circle that way.

But I am very excited to continue to share our music with people around the world. And someday, I’m thinking I would like to create a lullaby album for adults. Because adults – and I count myself here -need it!

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

TSE: Sitting by the fire in the morning with a fresh cup of coffee and a cat on my lap, jotting down lyrics as they come to me.