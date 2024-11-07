The Sleepless Elite’s new EP contains a slice of sonic magic

Boston-based The Sleepless Elite have just released “Glass” from their sophomore EP, and it’s a sweet dive into cool, moody waters

The band is led by Carolina Kehoe, whose songwriting is shaped by her community theatre background, and Baylor Carter, a rising musician who co-founded the band with Kehoe in Boston.

Uprooting Boston’s indie scene with their genre-bending and emotionally-infused style, The Sleepless Elite have crafted a unique sound unlike any other in their space.

Inspired by the likes of Blondie, Sia, Paramore and No Doubt, their sound is a creative marriage of both nostalgic reminiscence and innovative introspection.

From The B.C. EP, “Glass” stands out as one of The Sleepless Elite’s finest tracks.

With a moody piano and gentle beat, Kehoe’s vocals stir up melancholic bliss, moving through intricate melodies and poignant lyrics.

It evokes a classic, old-school feel, with a chorus reminiscent of Mitski or Angel Olsen’s rounded, full sound, creating a beautifully devastating atmosphere.

Kehoe’s graceful vocals and introspective lyrics are one-of-a-kind, but her inspiration runs far and wide, her mind infused with the likes of “King” by Florence + The Machine, “Francesca” by Hozier and “Now & Then” by Sjowgren.

The whole EP is a true testament to their individual artistry, but “Glass” is truly a stand-out.

Listening to it feels both haunting and inspiring, guiding you through a journey of expression and self-discovery.

It’s a powerful track that truly defines The Sleeping Elite’s sound, which is seeped in moving sounds and lyrical poetry.

It’s hard to find a band these days with the classic, soulful tenacity that The Sleepless Elite has, that is so seamlessly resonant of both the golden tracks of long ago and the modern indie scene.

To experience a kind of true emotional harmony, check out “Glass” below.