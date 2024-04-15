No Doubt, Lana Del Rey, and even a cameo from Will Smith, this years Coachella is crazy good

Nostalgia also took center stage with the highly anticipated reunion of No Doubt at this years Coachella

Just as we got over watching Blink 182 reform at last year’s Coachella, we were hit with another heady dose of nostalgia in the form of No Doubt.

Tyler, the Creator didn’t disappoint either, bringing out Childish Gambino for a high-energy set. Even Vampire Weekend got in on the action, with Paris Hilton joining them onstage.

Vampire Weekend just brought out Paris Hilton at Coachella. They are the funniest band going right now pic.twitter.com/Z8YRV8BRwH — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) April 14, 2024

French electronic duo Justice thrilled fans when they headlined the Outdoor Stage. Their long-awaited performance, their first in years, was visually striking. With cool lights and changing mirrors, their stage setup perfectly matched their lively music.

They mixed new songs from their upcoming album with old favourites, giving fans a mix of nostalgia and something to look forward to.

justice intro at coachella

o m g

✝️ pic.twitter.com/dVlKnfPSTi — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) April 13, 2024

The festival started off with a bang thanks to Cimafunk’s lively performance. The Afro-Cuban funk singer got the crowd in the Gobi tent grooving right from the start. His catchy rhythms set a great vibe for the weekend, ensuring a lively and energetic festival ahead.

Lana Del Rey delivered a headlining show unlike any other. It was a profound and strangely captivating experience.

Del Rey made a grand entrance riding in on a motorcycle caravan, immediately grabbing the audience’s attention. Throughout the performance, special guests like Billie Eilish joined her for haunting duets, all against a backdrop of stunning visuals. From sultry vocals to some unexpected stripper pole twirling, Del Rey’s set had it all.

lana del rey pole dancing, evan peters making out while lana del rey performs, no doubt’s reunion…best coachella ever! pic.twitter.com/UjH93rFwsa — popcultureangel (@lohanisgod) April 14, 2024

No Doubt’s Coachella performance was a trip down memory lane for fans, a powerful reminder of their lasting impact.

Led by the ever-energetic Gwen Stefani, the band reunited and delivered a setlist packed with their biggest hits. They kicked things off with classics that defined the 90s, like “Just a Girl” and “Spiderwebs,” and the crowd erupted with nostalgic fervour.

It wasn’t just a walk down memory lane though; No Doubt proved they still have the energy to ignite a stage. Stefani’s signature vocals were on point, and the band’s infectious ska-punk sound had the entire Coachella Valley moving.

The setlist offered a well-rounded journey through No Doubt’s career, with fan favorites like “Don’t Speak” and “Underneath it All” getting the audience singing along.

Gwen Stefani, almost 55, mother of 3, giving a masterclass about stage presence doing the classic ND concert move—climbing the scaffolding and making all the boys sing “Im just a girl” #Coachella #nodoubt pic.twitter.com/vKUCxCwZJ5 — J.H. MacAl (@JH_MacAl) April 14, 2024

There were even hints of deeper cuts for die-hard fans, showcasing the band’s musical range.

But the highlight for many was a surprise moment that bridged generations. Rising pop star and self-proclaimed No Doubt devotee, Olivia Rodrigo, joined the band on stage!

Together, they belted out a powerful rendition of “Bathwater,” solidifying No Doubt’s enduring influence.

And did we forget to mention Doja Cat, who lit up the stage and then some. Check out her incredible performance below:

ARTISTS! TAKE NOTES!!! CREATIVE DIRECTION IS IMPORTANT.

STYLING IS VERY IMPORTANT. This is why Doja is a star. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/egi3JN6ayE — Petty Slimane (@LilAioli) April 15, 2024

But Coachella isn’t over yet! Festivalgoers can still look forward to more unforgettable sets from what remains to be one of the BEST festivals on the planet.