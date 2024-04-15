WATCH: DJ Premier & Snoop Dogg ‘Can U Dig That?’

Snoop Dogg delivers an introspective shout out to LA in new music video for ‘Can You Dig That’

Legendary producer DJ Premier and rap icon Snoop Dogg have finally dropped the music video for their highly-anticipated collaboration, ‘Can U Dig That?’

The track, released under Premier’s own TTT label, marks a special reunion for these hip-hop giants, offering up a potent dose of nostalgia, reimagined for the current soundscape of 2024.

Premier’s reputation as a mastermind behind the boards is unmatched, and Snoop Dogg’s status as a lyrical icon is undeniable. ‘Can U Dig That?’ perfectly blends their signature styles.

Premier lays down a gritty, dynamic soundscape, the perfect canvas for Snoop’s smooth flow to take center stage.

The result is a love letter to the golden era of hip-hop, infused with the kind of energy that reminds us why Snoop is one of the best rappers of all time.

The music video for ‘Can U Dig That?’ is a must-watch for any true hip-hop fan.

It’s a potent reminder of what drew us to the genre in the first place, brimming with the effortless swagger and undeniable chemistry that only DJ Premier and Snoop Dogg can deliver.

Stream, watch or purchase here.