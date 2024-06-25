Public Enemy Announce Australian Dates for ‘On The Grid 35th Anniversary Tour’

Legendary hip-hop heads Public Enemy are bringing their ‘On the Grid’ 35th Anniversary tour to Aus with A.B. Original

Hall of Fame inductees, hip-hop revolutionaries, and social rights activists Public Enemy have announced their much-anticipated return to Australia this October.

Bringing the fire alongside them on this tour will be none other than Australian hip-hop duo, A.B. Original.

Kicking off on October 2 at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium, Public Enemy will blaze through the AEC Theatre in Adelaide on October 4, John Cain Arena in Melbourne on October 5, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on October 9, Newcastle Entertainment Centre on October 11, before wrapping up at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Outdoors on October 12.

Formed in 1985 by Chuck D and Flavor Flav in Long Island, Public Enemy’s debut album Yo! Bum Rush The Show (1987) set the stage for their revolutionary sound.

From opening for the Beastie Boys to their breakthrough with It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1988), Public Enemy has garnered countless accolades, including a 2013 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their 1990 album Fear of a Black Planet gifted the world the anthem “Fight the Power,” cementing their place in music history.

But Public Enemy’s influence extends far beyond music. They’ve been relentless advocates for racial justice and equality, using their platform to spark conversations and drive change.

Their powerful music videos and raw interviews have left an indelible mark on the fight against societal injustices.

Joining them on this monumental tour is A.B. Original, the powerhouse duo of Briggs and Trials. Representing Yorta Yorta and Ngarrindjeri country, A.B. Original is known for their fearless critique of racial and societal issues in Australia.

Tickets

Telstra Pre-Sale: Friday 28 June, 10am local time

Promoter, Venue & Ticketek Pre-Sale: Monday 1 July, 10am local time

General Public On Sale: Tuesday 2 July, 10am local time via Ticketek Australia

Prepare for a seismic cultural event as Long Island’s finest join forces with A.B. Original this October.