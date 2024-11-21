“Everything’s Coming Up Millhouse” Pamela, the Voice Behind the Iconic Character, Retires

‘The Simpsons’ voice actor, Pamela Hayden, has announced retirement from the iconic animated series

Millhouse Van Houten voice actor, Pamela Hayden, announced her retirement from The Simpsons after 35 years and over 700 episodes with the series.

During her time, Hayden voiced not only Milhouse, but numerous other characters in the show including Rod & Todd Flanders and Jimbo Jones.

“It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show” she stated.

Having been the voice of that charmingly pathetic character since the cartoon’s 1989 debut, it made sense when she added, “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10 year old boy with glasses.” As we all will.

“Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Millhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield.

She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her,” said Matt Groening, the creator.

“Pamela’s talent and joy and love for her characters has added magic to The Simpsons that will never be forgotten,” added executive producer Matt Selman.

Millhouse is real in many ways, arguably one of the most relatable characters in the show.

His constant misfortune unknowingly tugs at your heart while you laugh.

The show would not be the same without Pamela Haydens devoted 35 years of work.

“People are always saying what a nerd he is, but one thing that I love about Millhouse is he’s always getting knocked down, but keeps getting up, …I love the little guy.

It’s this wonderful analogy for life.” Hayden shared in a video statement.

The voice actor (age 70) is retiring from the show “to pursue other creative outlets”. Her last episode, ‘Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked The Way Comes’ airs on Sunday November 24.

The Simpsons will begin looking for the new voice of Millhouse in the near future, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the words of showrunner and executive producer, Matt Selman,

“Everything’s coming up Pamela!”

Words By Erin Hughes.