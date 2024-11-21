Green Room with What So Not

What So Not, aka Chris Emerson, stopped by our Green Room to dive into a little Rocket League

Fresh off the release of his latest EP Motions, a four-track dance gem of pure brilliance. What So Not’s latest offering effortlessly blends smooth, immersive beats with a raw, natural energy that pulls you right onto the dancefloor.

Emerson’s love for nature shines through in every track—whether he’s sipping on ginger shots backstage or catching a wave, it’s clear that nature plays a big role in his music.

We sat down with What So Not in the green room to chat about his creative process, staying balanced, and how he channels that calm energy into his sound. Don’t miss his latest track, SKYLINE**, featuring Montell2099 and Lucy Lucy.

