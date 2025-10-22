Deconstructing the Soulful Collab of Boorook and Yuji’s ‘All That’s Real’

How a fusion of ancestral wisdom and raw vulnerability creates a new kind of healing music.

In a musical landscape often dominated by the superficial, the collaboration between Yuji and Boorook stands as a powerful testament to the raw, healing power of authentic sound.

Their latest single, ‘All That’s Real,’ produced by Ryini Beats, is a hauntingly beautiful exploration of heartbreak, longing, and the search for truth, masterfully blending two distinct artistic worlds into one cohesive and moving piece.

Yuji, an artist known for his genre-fluid embrace of raw emotion, lays the track’s foundation.

His vocal delivery is a compelling mix of melodic R&B and pained vulnerability, perfectly capturing the essence of the song’s central confession: “I miss your love, it’s all that’s real.”

He embodies the inner turmoil of a modern relationship’s collapse, his voice cracking with a sincerity that feels both personal and universal.

This is the kind of heartfelt performance that has drawn him comparisons to artists like XXXTentacion, where emotion is not just sung, but viscerally felt.

Enter Boorook, a Gunditjmara Keeray Woorrong artist whose work is intrinsically woven with culture, spirit, and ancestral wisdom.

His contribution elevates the track from a personal lament to a spiritual meditation. Where Yuji articulates the pain of a lost love, Boorook’s verse contextualises that pain within a larger search for authenticity and connection to what is true.

His grounded, conscious flow and the subtle incorporation of Solfeggio healing frequencies add a profound layer of depth and resilience.

He doesn’t just share a verse; he offers a perspective, turning the song into a form of sonic medicine.

Produced by Ryini Beats, the atmospheric soundscape provides the perfect container for this collaboration.

The minimalist trap-influenced beat allows the artists’ voices to occupy the forefront, while the ethereal pads and subtle melodies create a sense of spacious, melancholic reflection.

‘All That’s Real’ is more than just a song about missing someone; it’s a dialogue between two forms of truth-seeking.

It’s the meeting point of Yuji’s intimate vulnerability and Boorook’s ancestral wisdom, resulting in a track that doesn’t just resonate in your ears, but settles in your soul.

It is a stunning addition to their growing collaborative catalogue and a clear sign that their shared vision for heartfelt, healing music is exactly what the world needs to hear.