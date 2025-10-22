Johnnie Walker supports emerging artists with the Walk to Austin Award

SXSW Sydney 2025 was buzzing, and Johnnie Walker Black Ruby made sure emerging Aussie talent got a proper moment in the spotlight.

The pièce de résistance? The Walk to Austin Award presented by Johnnie Walker Black Ruby – a game-changing opportunity giving one lucky artist a guaranteed gig at the legendary SXSW stage in Austin, Texas, next year.

And after a week of sweaty gigs, free park sets, and more synth-pop than you can shake a cocktail at, the winner is…Māori/Samoan artist and trailblazer Jamaica Moana – a rapper, songwriter, creative director and ballroom icon, who’s shifting the landscape of music, fashion and performance with unapologetic energy and razor-sharp vision.

“The Walk to Austin Award is about creating real opportunity,” said Sarah Shimmons, Marketing & Innovation Director at Diageo. “It’s our way of backing the next generation of Aussie talent and helping them take a bold step onto the global stage.”

The week itself was packed. Opening night at UTS Underground – Johnnie Walker Black Ruby House kicked off with a lineup including Drifting Clouds, Suichu Spica, and 2charm, with a few more headliners still to be revealed.

Johnnie Walker Black Ruby also took over Tumbalong Park, offering free music programming over the week, alongside some of the best sips at the Johnnie Walker Black Ruby Bar, while Friday 17th and Saturday 18th brought standout performances from Honky Tonk and Hoops & Everything featuring the Rubens.

Across the festival, local and international talent proved why SXSW Sydney is such a hotspot for discovering the next big thing.

And yes, the drinks matched the music. Johnnie Walker Black Ruby’s signature Blackberry and Soda beverage – a luscious twist on the classic Tom Collins, fruity, smooth, and refreshingly sophisticated – kept the festival vibe alive well into the night.

From supporting artists with the Walk to Austin Award to crafting iconic festival moments and cocktails, Johnnie Walker Black Ruby proved it’s not just a partner in name, but a true champion of the music community.

Congrats again to Jamaica Moana – next stop, Austin.