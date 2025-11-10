Among The Restless know you can’t outrun change

Among The Restless on new lineup, fresh sound, and their latest single ‘Play Pretend’

We caught up with Melbourne alt-rockers Among The Restless ahead of their ‘Play Pretend’ launch show at The Curtin.

The band opened up about their new lineup, creative evolution, and the “hopeless in the most beautiful way” feeling behind their latest single.

From the city’s buzzing music scene to working with producer Tommy Keating at Sing Sing Studios, ATR are exploring uncharted sonic territory while staying true to their raw, emotional core, and making sure every live show feels like one big, intimate family moment.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

ATR: We have had a couple of interviews on radio today, which is super fun…. And we are all working, which is not so fun haha!

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

ATR: We are from Melbourne, AUS! How can someone not love Melbourne? The culture, the people, the food….. And of course, THE MUSIC SCENE!

The majority of ATR only moved to Melbourne around 6 years ago, so the welcome we have received in a new city, being a relatively new band, has been crazy.

There is a real sense of community here, and it is beautiful.

HAPPY: You’ve had a big year with a new lineup. How has this change influenced the band’s dynamic and creative process?

ATR: Change is inevitable, and sometimes challenging! We definitely have been through the motions here, which is incredibly present in our new music.

After a long time trying to figure what ATR is, the piece of the missing puzzle has been our finalised band line up.

We all have such an incredible connection and that is something we are grateful for, and extremely excited for where it’s going to take us!

HAPPY: You’ve shared stages with diverse acts like The Rubens and British India. What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from those experiences?

ATR: I think as an up and coming artist, there is a huge sense of appreciation and confirmation in supporting artists such as British Indie and The Rubens.

These artists have been the soundtrack of our youth, it’s really a mind blowing experience.

Not only are they great people doing exactly the same thing we love, their crowds also really got around who we are.

So special!

HAPPY: Lachie described ‘Play Pretend’ as “hopeless… in the most beautiful way.” Can you elaborate on that feeling?

ATR: When we wrote the song, it wasn’t based on one experience. The hopelessness describes that feeling we all get when something just isn’t going how we imagined, but the forward thinking and confidence to know it will be ok is beautiful.

We collected a bunch of our emotions and experiences and let them flow on paper.

We loveeeee introspective lyrics, the feeling we get as humans from songs is a special thing.

That’s why Play Pretend is so important in our journey, it is ultimately up to the listener to decide how they feel when listening!

HAPPY: ‘Play Pretend’ is said to take the band in a direction “unchartered.” What specifically is new or different about this track compared to your previous work?

ATR: We have really knuckled down with our album, and you can really hear it on ‘Play Pretend’. It’s very different to our sound 5 years ago, the natural growth and progression has been huge, we are where we want to be!

Working and collaborating alongside Tommy Keating at Sing Sing Studios in Northcote has also been a detrimental part of our new sound.

He has really pushed us to think outside the box, be ourselves and sonically experiment!

HAPPY: The ‘Play Pretend’ launch show at The Curtin Hotel is selling fast. What makes your live show such a unique experience for Australian music fans?

ATR: Live shows are so intimate no matter how big or small the crowd may be and we have always made sure everyone in the room feels like the show was made for them.

For an hour or so, you have the ability to help people forget about anything that may be happening in their life and just enjoy that moment they are in.

We feel like one big family in that room. We want you to dance, laugh, cry, whatever it is, just enjoy yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Among The Restless (@amongtherestless)

HAPPY: With your evolving sound and new lineup, what is the ultimate goal for Among The Restless moving forward?

ATR: Right now, where we stand, we have all created a piece of work that truly represents us, which has taken 6 years to get to.

The pure joy we feel and how proud we are is all we have ever wanted, and for the first time, we have that.

Moving forward we just want to be happy and create more meaningful music and memories to share with whoever wants to join our journey as a band.

HAPPY: If you could have listeners take away one thing from ‘Play Pretend,’ what would it be? First and foremost we hope they love it!

ATR: Putting on a facade as a young person in the modern world is hard and the song shows they are not alone!

Sit back, smile through the pain, look forward and Play Pretend :)

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

ATR: Making music as a group of best mates, and experiencing life in whatever way it takes us.

We are lucky to be able to do this!