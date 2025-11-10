[gtranslate]
We get into spirit and divine timing with MOHI

by Tammy Moir

by Tammy Moir

MOHI is turning personal and cultural history into neosoul gold.

MOHI’s making music that sticks in your chest. The Henderson-born Māori artist just dropped The Flowers That Grow From Concrete Pavements, an album about life, love, loss, and getting through it all.

We dug into how he works: those random sparks of inspiration, moana-side voice memos, and jam sessions with his mates.

It’s all about honesty, heritage, and the weird, beautiful ways songs come together when you follow the feeling.

HAPPY: What usually sparks the start of a song for you,  a lyric, a melody, a feeling, or something completely different?

MOHI: It’s a feeling. I get a feeling within my gut, my mind is open, I usually get a surge of endorphin-like feeling that rushes through my body, and I know it’s time to go to work.

Sometimes it starts as a melody, other times lyrics come first, sometimes it’s a mixture of both.

I don’t restrict myself to one way of writing, nor do I force myself to write at any time – ka waiho mā te wairua tonu e kawe (I let my spirit and divine timing do its thing).

HAPPY: How do you move from that first spark to a full song? Do you have any rituals, habits, or creative “rules” when writing?

MOHI:  I just commit to the idea or whatever kaupapa I’m trying to convey. For a lot of my music, I collaborate with my mates and we all have talent and strengths across the board. So finishing a song is always never too hard.

MOHI: One rule that I have for writing is – If the song isn’t coming together easy enough within the first 90 mins, it’s time to change the song.

I might revisit that idea down the line, but if the feel isn’t quite there, then I change it up and keep that track for another time, there might be more ideas that come up for that idea that night or the following day.

HAPPY: How do collaboration and solitude each play a role in your writing?

MOHI: I love collaboration, especially with my mates. There’s something really amazing about being able to create music with your friends – everyone speaking to one overarching kaupapa but in their own way.

I also enjoy writing on my own, being in a flow state out by the moana, just voice memo-ing all my ideas and what the taiao (environment) is inspiring me to create.

I think for my latest album, I had to do a lot of writing in solitude – purely because of what the album is about, the stories that I share through the album, it needed to come from that space of writing.

 

HAPPY: Has your songwriting process changed over time, or through different projects or life experiences?

MOHI:  For sure over time, the songwriting process has changed a lot. I think my songwriting has matured over time.

I’m more aware of the formula behind writing, the importance of a good hook, good kaupapa, relatable lyrics, honesty and authenticity in the music.

For The Flowers That Grow From Concrete Pavements, I wrote this album in three weeks, all songs as voice memos with a plan of how they’d be developed and collectively make up this body of work.

And so even that kind of writing was really different from my previous two albums, but a pivotal part in the development of this album, and those voice memos ended up becoming the joining parts that binded the album together.

Songwriting is such a buzzy world, and I love how there’s so many ways to go about writing tunes.

HAPPY: When you finish a song, how do you know it’s done or do you ever really feel that way?

MOHI: I just know ay. If the song BANGS, and the lyrics and music make sense, it’s ready to go!

I try not to overthink the music, cause sometimes you can lose the sauce in the production, if it’s On, then it’s ready.

