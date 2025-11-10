DontCallMeStacey: The Strength in Vulnerability

“We live on a floating rock, nobody cares.”

After a four-year musical hiatus, London-based artist DontCallMeStacey is making a heartfelt and authentic return.

After releasing music under a separate name, the 26-year-old Greek and British singer-songwriter is rediscovering her sound, trading the pressure of perfection for raw, emotional honesty.

Her powerful new single, ‘Too Much,’ is a testament to this new chapter; a fully acoustic track about heartbreak that features the untouched demo vocals from the night it was written, preserving the rawness of the moment.

In our candid interview, she opens up about the daunting nature of such vulnerability, her artistic evolution, and the simple, powerful mantra that brought her back to music: “What is life without creativity, art and music?”

Driven by a desire to tell her stories without regret, DontCallMeStacey is embracing the journey, one honest song at a time.

Happy: What’d you get up to today?

DontCallMeStacey: Okay, so! I am answering this very late at night on Monday 3rd of November.

I woke up at the crack of dawn (7:30am), got dressed, brushed my teeth and went into work (where are my musicians who have to work proper jobs to support their music?) I worked and worked until the end of my shift.

I then went home (listened to Lily Allen’s new album ‘West End Girl’ on repeat all day during my commutes), had some food and got changed to head out to go to *drum roll please* THE ROLE MODEL CONCERT!!!! And OH. MY.GOD. It was so so good!!!

I saw him this time last year at the beginning of the No Place Like Tour and it’s amazing and inspiring to see the change in recognition and popularity and how much he has ‘taken off’ as an artist over the span of a year. I just think his album ‘Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)’ is one of the best albums of the past year. I’m a big fan!

That pretty much sums up my day… I am now in bed, with a sandwich and cup of tea, post gig, answering these questions until I get too sleepy to think! I wish I could say that I was in the studio, writing amazing music.. but I wasn’t – I went to work haha… But maybe tomorrow I’ll write something, who knows?

Happy: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

DontCallMeStacey: Simple question.. But a tricky one for me as a girl of dual nationality.

I grew up in Thessaloniki (Greece) but have flip flopped between Greece and the UK since I was a baby, and eventually moved to London at 18, so I love both places very very much! I feel that when I am in London I miss Thessaloniki and when I’m in Thessaloniki I miss London, so this is a hard question for me.

I love the food, culture and memories of Thessaloniki. I love that my family and old friends are there. I love the history, passion, art and music that is seeped into the city.

I love the people, the nostalgia and memories of Thessaloniki. (But forreal, the food is amazing!)

When it comes to London… I love the friends I have made here. I love how multicultural it is. I love that there is always something to see or do, and that there is so much art and music to discover here.

I am trying to learn to love the weather, but I do LOVE London in the sun in the Spring/Summer when everyone flocks to the parks.

Happy: After a four-year break, what was the catalyst for returning to music as DontCallMeStacey?

DontCallMeStacey: I think that unfortunately I am plagued with the feeling of not being good enough for this.

So..not sure there was a catalyst as such for returning to music, but I guess it was more of a series of thoughts like the following: ‘why not’ ‘I’ve got nothing to lose at this point’ ‘We live on a floating rock, nobody cares’, ‘You’ll never be good at something if you don’t start somewhere’ and ‘I don’t want to feel regret of not doing something I dreamed of doing when I was a little girl when I’m 80 just because I was scared’, ‘‘YOLO’ and ‘WHAT IS LIFE WITHOUT CREATIVITY, ART AND MUSIC!!!! TO EXPERIENCE CREATIVITY AND ART AND MUSIC IS TO LIVE- and I want to live.’ hahaha.

Happy: The decision to keep the original demo vocals is incredibly powerful. What was going through your mind the moment you recorded that take?

DontCallMeStacey: The demo was recorded very late at night sometime back in May with Theofano (who produced and played the guitar beautifully on this track).

I had just finished writing the lyrics so I wanted to record a take of the vocals for the demo and to make sure I don’t forget what I’d just written.

The heartache of someone leaving me was very fresh at the time and something I was still heavily constantly ruminating over, so I think that’s exactly what was going on in my mind during the take.

I was tired, I was heartbroken and I just needed to sing some words that expressed how I felt in the moment.

Happy: You’ve described the song as embracing vulnerability. Was it daunting to release something so sonically stripped-back and emotionally exposed?

DontCallMeStacey: I think I started ‘embracing vulnerability’ when I released my song Self-Sabotage, which felt like publishing an entry from my diary for the world to read.

So yes, I would say it felt a little daunting releasing Too Much ‘stripped back’ the way it is, but at the same time I’m trying to accept that there’s strength in being honest and vulnerable.

I think that’s what making art is about at the end of the day; being honest, expressing emotions, invoking emotions, and to do that you have to allow yourself to be open and vulnerable.

This is something I am trying to practise in real life as well, not just my music. Life’s too short not to be honest with how you feel, I think.

Happy: Having rediscovered your artist identity, what core elements can listeners expect to find in all DontCallMeStacey music, regardless of the production style?

DontCallMeStacey: Hmmmm.. My main goal is to be me. Make music that feels right for me in the moment, and hope that someone might relate or enjoy it as well.

I think, again, it comes back to the idea of honesty and vulnerability. If I’m being honest and vulnerable, I’m not sure who I am as an artist or musician yet.

I don’t know if I have a ‘sound’ or ‘genre’ but I am hoping to figure that out and tell some stories in the form of songs on the way.

So I think listeners can expect to hear stories and lyrics based from my life experiences – maybe about my current crush? Or ex’s? Or more important things? We shall see..

Happy: With this fresh start, what’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your past experiences in the music industry?

DontCallMeStacey: Its hard. It’s not easy, and it’s okay to not know what you’re doing. Don’t get too stressed out about timelines.

Everyone is on their own timeline and journey and try to not compare yourself. The world is big, and even if 3 people enjoyed your song that’s an achievement.

You also have to talk to people and try and ‘network’.

(If you’re reading this as someone in music, consider this me networking!! Hi!! Hire me! Lets work together!)

Happy: What’s next for DontCallMeStacey? Are you working towards an EP or album?

DontCallMeStacey: At the moment I have loads of demos I need to finish writing, or scrap completely or finish up and get produced.

So at this time, I’m thinking singles or an EP are on the way. But I would absolutely love to make an album in 2026!

Happy: Lastly, what makes you happy?

DontCallMeStacey: Time with my friends and family. Flowers. Music. Actually actively listening to music.

Making music. Feeling the sun on my skin. A good book. A good meal. My mamas food. Cooking for my friends. The beach. A walk in the park.Singing. Being creative. A sweet treat.

Book shops and stationary shops. Cute dogs. Girl time. Finding trinkets. Flowers – again. Feeling safe, warm and cosy. Love? Hope?