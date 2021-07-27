News

Wanted: Spear fisherman who killed Greece’s most famous seal

by Karina Parel

Image via Daily Sabeh

Greek authorities are on the hunt for the killer of Kostis, a Mediterranean monk seal who has become a symbol of Greece.

The beloved seal was apparently “executed at close range with a spear gun,” according to a Greek seal charity.

Spokesman, Dimitris Tsiakalos has said the spear probably came from a boat.

Photo of Kostis

Mediterranean monk seals are now considered endangered, and while they aren’t considered critically endangered, researchers warn their survival is “far from secure.”

MOm, the Hellenic Society for the Study and Protection of the Monk, urges anyone with information to contact police and intends to sue the killer.

Kostis will be buried, and samples were taken for further laboratory analysis.

The fisherman who found Kostis off the coast of Alonissos complained about the indifferent attitude authorities seemed to have.

