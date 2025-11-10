Split Enz announce ‘Forever Enz’ tour – their first in nearly 20 years

Legendary New Zealand band Split Enz are reuniting for a May 2026 Australian tour, marking 50 years since their debut album

Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner, and Noel Crombie are back. Split Enz have officially announced the Forever Enz Tour, their first Australian run in almost two decades.

The legendary Kiwi outfit – responsible for hits like ‘I Got You,’ ‘ I See Red,’ and ‘History Never Repeats’ – will play Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide in May 2026, with a headline slot at Bluesfest 2026.

The tour coincides with the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut Mental Notes and the ongoing Enzyclopedia re-release series of their catalogue.

Fans can catch the classic lineup – plus Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass – bringing the iconic Split Enz sound to life.

Tickets go on general sale Monday 17 November, with presales for Mastercard holders and Live Nation members starting earlier in the week.

FOREVER ENZ TOUR – AUSTRALIA 2026

Wednesday 13 May – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Monday 18 May – ICC Theatre, Sydney

Friday 22 May – RAC Arena, Perth

Monday 25 May – Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Split Enz also play Byron Bay Bluesfest, April 2-5, 2026

General public tickets on sale Monday 17 November, 12pm HERE.