Adelaide Festival presents: Pulp (for free!)

Adelaide Festival brings Britpop royalty to the people for free.

The 2026 Adelaide Festival is set to begin with an unprecedented act of artistic generosity, gifting the community a spectacular opening night under the stars.

In a coup for South Australia, the Festival has secured legendary UK icons Pulp to headline a completely free concert at Elder Park on February 27th.

This landmark event promises to transform the city’s magnificent riverbank into a massive open-air dance floor, kicking off the cultural season with a shared, euphoric moment.

Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP championed the initiative, stating the free concert ensures the Festival’s magic is accessible to all.

As Pulp returns, fresh from their acclaimed first album in 24 years, the performance is a communal celebration, positioning Adelaide once again as the nation’s premier cultural destination.