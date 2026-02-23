Pulp hit the road with Here Comes More – full setlist and set times

Pulp’s Here Comes More tour lands this week – here’s what to expect.

Pulp are kicking off their Aussie tour tomorrow night at Brissy’s Riverstage following a massive show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Saturday night.

It’s the iconic Britpoppers first time down under since 2011, and they’ll also be hitting Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney while they’re here.

Tomorrow’s Brisbane show will be supported by Aussie supergroup Bleak Squad (who you can also catch playing a show just around the corner at Marrickville’s Factory Theatre next week, March 5th) who will play from 7pm for an hour with Pulp expected sometime after 8pm.

They’ll also stick around to play with Pulp for their Melbourne show, too.

As for their two night stint at the Opera House Forecourt on March 6th and 7th, Tex Crick will take to the stage at 6:45pm before Pulp appears at 8pm.

Fans can expect a nice mix of all Pulp’s classics along with a few tracks from their recent album More.

Pulp Full Setlist

Set 1:

Sorted for E’s & Wizz

Disco 2000

Spike Island

Razzmatazz

Slow Jam

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

My Sex

Underwear

Farmers Market

This Is Hardcore

Sunrise

Set 2:

Something Changed

The Fear

The Hymn of the North

Begging for Change

Acrylic Afternoons

Do You Remember the First Time?

Mis-Shapes

Got to Have Love

Babies

Pulp will take a little breather after they finish up in Australia on March 7th before heading to Mexico, Colombia, Chile and plenty more spots across America and Europe come June.

Head to Pulp’s website for more.