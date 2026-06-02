Phil Jamieson leans into self-acceptance on Blue As The Sunlight

The latest taste of 10Charlie finds the former Grinspoon frontman exploring empathy, forgiveness and unconditional love.

Phil Jamieson continues to peel back the layers of his solo career with new single ‘Blue As The Sunlight’, a reflective track centred on empathy, forgiveness and self-acceptance.

The latest preview of forthcoming album 10Charlie follows earlier single ‘Weekends’, further showcasing the former Grinspoon frontman’s move towards more intimate and emotionally direct songwriting.

Built around atmospheric guitars and a restrained but powerful vocal performance, ‘Blue As The Sunlight’ finds Jamieson exploring the idea of unconditional love – both for others and for yourself.

“Blue is about unconditional love. Not just for others, but for yourself as well,” Jamieson explains. “It’s about allowing yourself to be loved and also in doing so, loving others.”

While the song’s lyrics leave room for interpretation, its emotional centre remains clear, balancing vulnerability with a sense of hope and understanding. It’s another glimpse into 10Charlie, a record that sees Jamieson embracing some of his most personal songwriting to date.

The release arrives ahead of a national tour, with Jamieson set to bring material from 10Charlie to audiences around the country.

Tickets here.