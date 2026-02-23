Rose Byrne misses out at BAFTA’s

Awards season is well and truly upon us, and no one knows it better than Rose Byrne.

Balmain’s beloved actress Rose Byrne started her year off pretty well after she scored her first Golden Globe last month for her role in A24’s movie If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Now, the BAFTA’s have just finished up in London’s Royal Festival Hall, and Rose still seems to be one of the biggest names of the evening – even though she’s walking away empty-handed.

Byrne was up for the Best Actress category, but Irish charmer Jessie Buckley just pipped her with her massive role in Hamnet, which is still in the cinemas right now.

The two girls will go head to head again next month at the Oscars for the Best Actress category, where names like Kate Hudson, Emma Stone (who Byrne already beat out at the Golden Globes) and Renate Reinsve will be thrown into the mix, too.

Byrne was shaping up to look like the night’s best bet, but it’s starting to seem like more and more people are getting behind Jessie Buckley as we inch closer to the fateful ceremony.

The rest of the BAFTA’s didn’t go too well for all the other Aussies who were nominated, either.

Brissy boy Jacob Elordi also missed out on Best Supporting Actor for his role in Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein (yes, you’re safe from more Wuthering Heights discourse… for now), but it seems he’ll be alright considering he didn’t even show up for the ceremony – must’ve felt the snub in his waters.

Fiona Crombie was also nominated for best production design for her work on Hamnet, but that didn’t work out for her, with Frankenstein taking it out in the end.

And we thought the Brits were supposed to be our mates – fingers crossed the Oscars treat us kinder.