Tokyo Dawn Labs and Ohlhorst Digital release OD Ancora

A focused stereo processor built to manage width with precision and restraint.

Tokyo Dawn Labs have partnered with Ohlhorst Digital to introduce OD Ancora, a stereo image processor designed to manage width and mono compatibility with a more measured approach.

Ancora focuses on how stereo information behaves across different parts of the frequency spectrum.

Rather than applying a single global adjustment, it allows control over how and where stereo correction takes place. The main parameters influence how strongly the process engages, how quickly it reacts, and where in the stereo field that control begins. The idea is not to exaggerate width, but to stabilise it.

Two internal processing approaches are available. One works by redistributing energy between left and right channels, while the other operates in mid and side. This gives users the option of approaching stereo balance from different structural angles depending on the material.

There is also a dedicated phase related control designed to compensate for shifts that can occur when stereo width is altered. The aim appears to be maintaining clarity and focus when adjustments are made, particularly in complex mixes where stereo spread varies across frequency bands.

OD Ancora is positioned as a mix and mastering tool rather than a creative widening effect. It is built to help engineers manage how wide elements translate outside the studio, especially when playback systems collapse stereo information or reduce width.

As with other releases from Tokyo Dawn Labs, the emphasis sits on control and transparency rather than spectacle. OD Ancora adds another option for those looking to refine stereo balance in a way that supports translation without reshaping the mix unnecessarily. Take it for a spin here.