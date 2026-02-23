Good news for Nirvanna fans! No, the other Nirvanna…

Did you miss Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie in cinemas? Encore screenings have just been announced!

Canada’s mockumentary darlings Matt and Jay have brought their cult classic Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie to our shores, and with it, a legion of hysterical fans (guilty).

In a video posted to socials earlier today, Matthew Johnson delivers a message from Toronto to Australia:

“From what I understand, it’s already selling out, and has made more money than Peter Weir’s Picnic at Hanging Rock. Which is sad, in my opinion, because I do love that picture,” says Matt, director and star of the film.

Those on a specific part of the Internet in the late 2000’s will already be familiar with Matt’s ripped jeans, his fedora, and never-ending plans. Jay will always be in reach to question him, but never enough to not do the plan.

Some may have encountered Nirvanna the Band the Show in the later 2010’s, when the show was picked up by Viceland. Some may have no idea who I’m talking about.

Matt and Jay are two best friends, first and foremost, and secondly, bandmates. Jay plays the piano (quite well) and Matt does… whatever Matt does (mixed results). Regardless of their dubious talents, Matt and Jay have a band, and it’s called Nirvanna (and they don’t do covers).

Matt and Jay want to play at the Rivoli. It’s, maybe, the only thing they want. The show at the Rivoli constantly appears as possible and impossible, a task so simple and yet so difficult for the pair to be completed that the Rivoli becomes a third-wheel to the duo’s madness.

After two successful seasons and one un-aired third season thanks to a litany of copyright disputes, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie was somehow released in Australian cinemas last weekend.

Emphasis on somehow. The film features real people, real situations and real stunts. The opening of the film sees Matt concoct a plan to skydive off the CN Tower into the SkyDome during a baseball game. You’ll have to see it to believe it.

You don’t need to know who Matt and Jay are to properly relish in the wild antics of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie. The film has debuted as the 92nd highest rated film ever made on Letterboxd, winning over fans and novices alike.

After a sell-out weekend, Madman Entertainment have added encore showings in NSW and VIC.

Get your tickets to see the film that shouldn’t exist now!