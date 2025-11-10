Oasis at Accor Stadium

For the 70,000 in Sydney, Oasis’s final bow was a cathartic blast of pure, unadulterated Brit-pop glory.

The Gallagher brothers, walking out hand-in-hand, presented a united front against years of discord, launching into a 23-song set that felt less like a concert and more like a mass, singalong therapy session.

From the opening swagger of ‘Hello,’ the band was a juggernaut. Already, we were in the thick of it.

Liam Gallagher, a rock ‘n’ roll pirouette in parka and maracas, commanded the stage with his signature sneer softened into a triumphant grin.

Noel, the stoic architect, provided the anthemic scaffolding, his riffs soaring into the night.

The setlist was a gut punch of nostalgia, ‘Champagne Supernova’ and ‘Live Forever’ ignited stadium-wide eruptions, while the euphoric encore of ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ saw strangers arm-in-arm, voices raw with emotion.

As fireworks painted the sky, Liam’s parting shot was perfect: “I know we can be f***ing dickheads, but thanks for sticking with us.”

It was a grateful end to a triumphant return, proving that Oasis truly will live forever.