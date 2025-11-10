Charli XCX and John Cale team up for the atmospheric and haunting new track ‘House’

Charli has shared that John Cale’s voice moved her to tears

Pop icon Charli XCX has unveiled a striking new single titled House, marking an unexpected collaboration with avant‑rock legend John Cale.

The track is the first offering from her upcoming soundtrack album for Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Dropping on November 10, 2025, the song sees Charli stepping away from the bright, club‑ready pop of her previous work into a more cinematic, moody soundscape.

John Cale opens the track with a spoken‑word introduction over haunting strings: “Can I speak to you privately for a moment? … I’m a prisoner, to live for eternity…” Charli and Cale repeat the line, “I think I’m gonna die in this house,” creating an eerie, dramatic tension that drives the song.

The production is filled with ominous atmospherics, showcasing Charli’s willingness to explore new, widescreen sonic territory while Cale lends the project a touch of avant‑rock gravitas.

Charli has described the track as “elegant and brutal” and said that working with Cale was emotionally powerful, noting that his voice brought a depth to the project that moved her to tears.

She explained that the song’s tone reflects the passion, pain, and grit of Wuthering Heights and that she was excited to step into a creative space completely opposite to her previous album, Brat. T

his collaboration not only bridges generations of experimental music but also signals a bold artistic shift for Charli, situating her work within a cinematic and narrative-driven framework.

Charli XCX & John Cale – House

(from the Wuthering Heights soundtrack, 2025)

[Intro: John Cale]

Can I speak to you privately for a moment?

I just want to explain

Explain the circumstances

I find myself in

What and who I really am

I’m a prisoner

To live for eternity

I was thinking, “What is this place?”

I thought it would be perfect

I thought

“I want it to be perfect”

Please

Let it be perfect

Am I living in another world?

Another world I created

For what?

If it’s beauty

Do you see beauty?

If there’s beauty

Say it’s enough

[Chorus: Charli XCX & John Cale, Charli XCX]

I think I’m gonna die in this house

I think I’m gonna die in this house

I think I’m gonna die in this house

I think I’m gonna die in this house

I think I’m gonna die in this hou—, house

I think I’m gonna die in this house

I think I’m gonna die in this house

I think I’m gonna die in this house

[Outro: John Cale]

In every room, I hear silence