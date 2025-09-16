Margot Robbie says she’d never play Kylie Minogue (and we totally get it)

If not margot, then who?

The 35-year-old Barbie star was taken aback to learn that Kylie Minogue, 57, had personally named her as a leading candidate to play her in a biopic.

“She did not?! Why has nobody ever told me this before?! That is wild information!” Margot laughed during a chat on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

But while she’s clearly flattered, Margot is adamant she shouldn’t be the top choice. “I am beyond honoured. Of course I could not, I can’t sing, I can’t sing like Kylie. I don’t like it when people can’t actually sing and do a singing movie, you know…”

A longtime Kylie fan, Margot’s first ever concert was the KylieFever tour in Sydney back in 2002. And while she plays a lifelong musical theatre fan in her upcoming movie A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie admits she’s very different to her character: “I don’t have a singing voice, as you know from anything you’ve seen me singing… growing up, I didn’t get to be in the musicals, which is devastating. But like Sarah in this movie, I’m a musical groupie.”

The film, co-starring Colin Farrell, follows two strangers on a magical journey through pivotal moments in their past, giving them a chance to reshape their futures.

Reflecting on filming, Margot told USA Today: “It was so fun! I was positively gleeful watching Colin do his little jazz hands and jazz feet. It was great.”

So while we love the idea of a Barbie-and-Kylie crossover, it seems some icons are just untouchable… especially when it comes to hitting those high notes.