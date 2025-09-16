Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G, and More

From Sabrina Carpenter to Karol G, Coachella 2026 promises a starry weekend

The Coachella 2026 lineup is here. Headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G join a mix of pop, indie, and hip-hop acts for two weekends of music at the Empire Polo Club in April.

Coachella is back. The 2026 lineup has dropped, and it’s packed with big names and festival favourites.

Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are set to headline, bringing their own styles to the iconic desert festival.

Sabrina Carpenter opens the first day, Justin Bieber headlines the second with his first full Coachella set, and Karol G closes out day three, following a recent performance at the Vatican.

Other artists on the bill include Katseye, Ethel Cain, Foster the People, The Strokes, Teddy Swims, PinkPantheress, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, and many more.

Coachella 2026 will run over two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 19, 2025, at 11am PT. Registration for pass access is open now here.

Whether you’re a fan of pop, indie, hip-hop, or reggaeton, next April promises a weekend of music and festival vibes.

Keep an eye out for updates on set times and the full schedule as the festival approaches.