A Whimsical Piece of 2000 Olympics History finds its Way Home

A Reg Mombassa masterpiece, missing for decades, is rediscovered for $250 and becomes a small-town sensation.

A whimsical piece of Sydney Olympic history has resurfaced after a 25-year vanishing act.

The iconic six-meter inflatable skeleton fish, designed by artist Reg Mombassa for the 2000 Closing Ceremony parade, was recently discovered. Not in a museum, but at an online auction.

Allison Reynolds, director of Coonabarabran’s Space Art Gallery, recognised the art piece amidst inflatable advertising figures and secured it for a mere $250.

After confirming its provenance with Mombassa’s studio, Reynolds transformed the gallery’s roof into its new home, where it now floats proudly above the rural town.

The quirky find has become an unexpected tourist attraction, drawing visitors off the highway specifically to see the legendary artwork.

Mombassa, who created a fleet of inflatables for the Games, expressed pleasure that his work was still bringing joy.

Preserved with expanding foam for stability, the fish’s future is now secure, ensuring this bizarre and joyful slice of Australiana continues to captivate audiences far from the Olympic spotlight.