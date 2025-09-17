Whitney Houston Returns to the Stage via AI for Seven-City Orchestral Tour

Whitney Houston’s voice returns to the stage, blending AI technology with live orchestras for a tour fans won’t forget

The estate of Whitney Houston has partnered with AI music platform Moises to bring the late singer’s voice back to life for a unique live experience.

Using advanced stem separation technology, Houston’s vocals have been isolated from original recordings, allowing live orchestras to perform alongside her legendary voice and rare archival footage.

“This project demanded exceptionally high-caliber stem separation,” said Moises CEO Geraldo Ramos. “We had to isolate Whitney’s vocals without compromising the emotional power of her performance. A concert like this simply wouldn’t have been possible five years ago.”

Pat Houston, executor of the estate, said the project was handled “with the heart, care, and creative excellence that Whitney always embodied,” calling the tour “a gift for longtime fans and a powerful introduction for a new generation discovering her voice.”

The seven-city tour will feature full symphony orchestras and is set to visit:

September 20–21: Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

October 11: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington, NC

October 25: Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Thousand Oaks, CA

November 8: Palladium at Allied Solutions Center, Carmel, IN

November 15: Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, IL

November 21: McCallum Theatre, Palm Desert, CA

November 22: Mesa Arts Center, Mesa, AZ

The AI-powered concerts promise to offer an immersive way to experience Whitney Houston’s voice in a live orchestral setting, honouring her legacy while introducing her music to new audiences.