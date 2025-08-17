Mac DeMarco Sounds Off on AI’s Creep into Music

The slacker king takes a stand for human-made art.

Mac DeMarco isn’t sold on AI’s role in music. As the indie icon preps his sixth album, Guitar (out August 22), he’s calling out the rise of algorithm-generated tracks, lamenting the loss of the “human element” in art.

“We’re in a weird place,” he told The Independent, referencing AI bands like The Velvet Sundown amassing Spotify streams unnoticed. “People using AI to write lyrics? Give me a fucking break.”

DeMarco’s new record, recorded at home in LA, is his antidote: raw, personal, and defiantly human. “It’s supremely of me,” he says.

His critique joins a growing backlash, with artists like Elton John and SZA warning of AI’s threat to creativity.

Meanwhile, platforms like Deezer report 10,000 AI tracks uploaded daily, some even hijacking dead musicians’ profiles.

Amid the debate, DeMarco’s keeping it real: Guitar’s lead single “Home” channels warm nostalgia, and his upcoming UK/EU tour promises unfiltered live energy. For him, authenticity still reigns.