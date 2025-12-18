Mac DeMarco gives fans a sneak peek with new CD

Mac DeMarco surprises fans with a new CD, giving away unreleased tracks on tour.

Mac DeMarco has been turning tour stops into small-scale treasure hunts.

Fans attending shows are now leaving with exclusive CDs featuring unreleased music, a DIY tradition that keeps growing.

The latest CD, titled ‘Seven Off The Two’, runs just over 24 minutes and features a new cover adorned with a deer.

Following the earlier release of ‘Dog On The Rock’, Mac has made it a habit to share these intimate recordings directly with his audience.

In a recent interview at Paris’ Arte Concert Festival, Mac explained the DIY approach behind the albums.

“I actually do have a bunch of recordings that I made in between these two tours, and I went to the print shop to make little album sleeves of that yesterday,” he said.

The result is a personal glimpse into his creative process, bridging the gap between major releases.

Fans lucky enough to snag a copy have already shared the tracks online, giving a first taste of the music before it gets an official release.

DeMarco’s previous studio album, Guitar, marked his first full-length release since 2019’s ‘Here Comes The Cowboy’.

Written and recorded entirely at his LA home studio in late 2024, it presents 12 songs that are honest, reflective, and quietly optimistic, a reminder that even amid struggle, there’s room for growth and tenderness.

The unreleased CD handouts demonstrate Mac’s desire to connect directly with fans.

Each copy of ‘Seven Off The Two’ feels like a private message, a sonic snapshot of the moments between tours and studio sessions.

If you’re at a show, keep your eyes peeled, a little treasure could be in your hands before the night ends.

For those eager to catch this unique moment in Mac DeMarco’s tour, shows continue across Europe and the U.S., and you might just walk away with a CD that never hits streaming.

Keep an ear out, this is music as intimate as it gets.