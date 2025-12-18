Melbourne-based band Convenience Store recently graced the studio, delivering a spellbinding and intimate performance of their track, ‘The Smiles.’

Known for crafting music that feels like an overheard secret on a late-night train, the band transformed the space into a vessel of cinematic melancholy and vulnerable pop.

The session highlighted the delicate, atmospheric quality that defines their work, wrapping attendees in the same intimate haze that permeates their upcoming debut album, Tabis.

The performance underscored their signature tightrope walk between raw confession and crafted artifice, a theme central to their new record.

Huge thanks to Almighty, Pig Hog Cables, and Stringjoy for their support!

