Britney Spears is getting her own mini vinyl

Fans can now own a tiny version of “Toxic” complete with mini Britney merch.

Britney Spears fans are about to have one more collectible to clear shelf space for! Though, this should be easy to store.

MGA’s Miniverse Real Music has announced a special-edition Britney Spears set, complete with a miniature, fully playable vinyl of her iconic hit Toxic.

The collectible is part of the toy company’s Real Music line, which recreates classic albums in miniature form.

Each release comes with a tiny vinyl record that can actually be played on the brand’s mini record player, making it more than just another display piece.

Britney’s edition doesn’t stop at the record.

The Target-exclusive set also includes a miniature Toxic album sleeve, a Britney-inspired T-shirt keychain designed to fit fashion dolls, a notebook, stickers, a tote bag, a poster and a matching keychain sleeve.

In other words, it’s essentially a miniature Britney merch table.

Britney joins an eclectic lineup of artists already featured in the Miniverse Real Music collection, including Def Leppard, Blink-182, TLC and The Beach Boys.

It’s the latest example of nostalgia continuing to dominate the collectibles market, with miniature replicas becoming increasingly popular among both toy collectors and music fans.

For Britney devotees, it’s a mini miracle!