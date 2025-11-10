Antifolk icons The Moldy Peaches Reunite for One Night Only

The beloved NYC duo returns to where it all began for a special acoustic performance.

The lo-fi, beloved ghosts of New York’s early-2000s antifolk scene are materialising for a night of pure magic.

The Moldy Peaches, the charmingly off-kilter duo of Adam Green and Kimya Dawson, have announced a one-night-only reunion at the legendary Carnegie Hall on June 26, 2026.

This acoustic homecoming, their first performance together in three years, traces a heartwarming arc from their humble beginnings busking at a Mt. Kisco carnival to commanding one of the world’s most prestigious stages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimya Dawson (@kimyadawson)

With “rainbow melodies in their hearts,” they promise an intimate evening for the OG fans who have been with them for their 30-year adventure and the new generation who discovered their quirky anthems on TikTok.

Fellow NYC artist Paleface will open. Prepare for a tidal wave of nostalgia and quiet joy.