Antifolk icons The Moldy Peaches Reunite for One Night Only

The beloved NYC duo returns to where it all began for a special acoustic performance.
The lo-fi, beloved ghosts of New York’s early-2000s antifolk scene are materialising for a night of pure magic.
The Moldy Peaches, the charmingly off-kilter duo of Adam Green and Kimya Dawson, have announced a one-night-only reunion at the legendary Carnegie Hall on June 26, 2026.
This acoustic homecoming, their first performance together in three years, traces a heartwarming arc from their humble beginnings busking at a Mt. Kisco carnival to commanding one of the world’s most prestigious stages.
With “rainbow melodies in their hearts,” they promise an intimate evening for the OG fans who have been with them for their 30-year adventure and the new generation who discovered their quirky anthems on TikTok.
Fellow NYC artist Paleface will open. Prepare for a tidal wave of nostalgia and quiet joy.