TikTok to Stage: How Gen Z is Reinventing Live Music

Why the next generation is trading headliners for hidden gems.

Gen Z is rewriting the rules. In a survey with Victorian high schoolers (courtesy of the Department of Education Victoria), Rolling Stone uncovered a generation craving authenticity, digital-first discovery, and intimate live experiences.

Forget monolithic headliners, these kids want genre-blurring lineups, emerging artists, and moments that feel theirs before they go viral.

TikTok and Instagram dominate their music exploration, leaving traditional word-of-mouth in the dust. Their tastes? Fluid.

One minute it’s hyperpop, the next an acoustic deep cut. For event planners, the message is clear: meet them online, then wow them IRL with raw, unfiltered connections.

And for those dreaming of careers behind the scenes? Victoria’s VCE Vocational Major is a game-changer. Think hands-on training in music, events, and digital media straight out of high school.

The future of live entertainment is no longer just onstage; it’s in the feeds, the niches, and the classrooms shaping tomorrow’s creators.

