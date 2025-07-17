Connie Francis’ 63-Year-Old Song goes Viral—Just before her passing

The internet gave a legend her final encore.

Months before her death at 87, Connie Francis experienced a final, unexpected triumph: her 1962 deep cut “Pretty Little Baby” became a TikTok sensation, amassing 45.5 billion views and inspiring 22.5 million videos.

The sweet, retro love song, once a forgotten B-side, now soundtracks baby animals, toddlers, makeup tutorials, and even Kylie Jenner & North West’s posts.

Streams skyrocketed 7,000% in weeks, landing it on the Billboard charts 63 years later.

Francis, stunned, joined TikTok, lip-syncing her own hit to millions of new fans. “I’m flabbergasted,” she said in her viral debut.

The trend sparked covers, challenges, and even a global reissue of her multilingual versions.

For a singer who defined ’50s pop, the revival was a bittersweet farewell gift. “To captivate new generations is overwhelming,” she shared.

As tributes pour in, one thing’s clear: Great music never really fades, it just waits for its next moment.