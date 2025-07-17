Invincible locks in Season 5, adds new cast member, and drops a fresh game trailer

Invincible just got renewed for Season 5, and it’s still finding new ways to blow my mind

When Invincible first dropped, I was ready for it. I had heard rumours it was ‘the best’ but figured it might just be another decent superhero cartoon with a few cool punches and a fanbase that overhyped it.

What I got was something way deeper, way messier, and way more compelling than expected — a show that brings gut-punch violence and emotional honesty (and a decent amount of teen angst chucked in for good measure) without ever losing its grip. So when news broke that Prime Video had greenlit Invincible Season 5 before Season 4 has even aired, I felt that that little jolt all over again.

The early renewal comes off the back of a solid Season 3 run, which wrapped earlier this year. With Mark bouncing between alternate realities, the Atom Eve love story getting richer, and that bloody final showdown with Conquest still reverberating in my brain it’s no wonder the team’s feeling confident about where it’s all heading next.

Season 4 still doesn’t have a release date (beyond “somewhere in 2026”), but it does have a new addition to the voice cast: Matthew Rhys —, the Emmy-winner from The Americans, Perry Mason (2020) and HBO’s Watchmen. No word yet on who he’ll be voicing, but this show doesn’t bring people in to just hang around. Fans are already speculating he could be playing Grand Regent Thragg, a long-teased villain in the Invincible comic universe. That, or something else entirely — we will juts have to wait and see.

Voice work for Season 4 is apparently done, which means it’s now in the long, quiet hands of animation timelines. As for Season 5? No release window yet, but the fact that it’s locked in this far out says a lot about Prime Video’s faith in the show’s staying power.

And just to keep the hype ticking over, there’s also Invincible VS coming in 2026 — a 3v3 tag-team fighting game where you can throw hands as Mark, Eve, Omni-Man and the rest of the gang.

So yes, when this show first landed, it blew my mind. And somehow, it’s still doing that — thank you Invincible.