You can now buy your groceries in ChatGPT

ChatGPT now lets you do your grocery shopping without leaving the app

ChatGPT has just taken a huge step beyond recipe ideas and chatty advice: you can now do your grocery shopping without leaving the app.

The move comes through a new partnership with Instacart, making it the first grocery company to offer a fully integrated “Instant Checkout” inside ChatGPT.

The process is surprisingly seamless. You ask ChatGPT for help with your shopping list, whether it’s ingredients for a weeknight dinner or snacks for a party.

The AI will pull in real-time inventory from local stores via Instacart, suggest items, and let you add them to your cart.

When you’re ready, checkout happens directly in the chat, with Instacart handling delivery and fulfillment.

For now, the feature is US-focused, as Instacart only supports local retailers there.

International users, including Australians, will likely have to wait for a rollout in their regions.

You’ll also need an Instacart account and payment info, because while ChatGPT handles the interface, it doesn’t store your payment details.

The implications are clear: ChatGPT is no longer just a digital assistant for ideas — it’s becoming a full-fledged shopping companion.

From planning meals to filling your fridge, the AI now bridges the gap between conversation and commerce, signalling a shift in how we might do everyday shopping in the future.