King Gizz AI clone discovered on Spotify

The defiant stand of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard against Spotify has encountered an ironic twist: an AI impersonator.

Months after the Australian psych-rock giants removed their catalogue to protest Daniel Ek’s investment in military AI, a clone artist named “King Lizard Wizard” appeared on the platform.

Reddit users discovered the bot, which posted tracks with identical lyrics and eerily similar composition to originals like ‘Rattlesnake.’

This marks at least the second such imitation since the band’s exit, highlighting a persistent gap in Spotify’s defences.

Despite the platform’s September pledge to strengthen filters against AI voice clones and music spam, these digital doppelgängers slip through, exploiting the very technology the band protested.

The incident underscores the chaotic new frontier of AI-generated content, where artistic protest is met not with dialogue but with algorithmic mimicry.