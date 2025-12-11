Disney invests $1B in OpenAI

Disney and OpenAI team up to bring iconic characters into AI-generated storytelling.

The Walt Disney Company has entered a landmark three-year licensing agreement with OpenAI, allowing Sora to generate short-form videos using more than 200 beloved Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars characters.

The collaboration marks one of Hollywood’s most significant moves toward responsibly integrating generative AI into mainstream entertainment.

Under the new agreement, Sora will enable fans to create short, user-prompted social videos featuring iconic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Ariel, Black Panther, and Luke Skywalker.

These videos, generated using OpenAI’s tools, will draw from Disney’s vast library of costumes, props, vehicles, and environments.

The companies confirmed that while character IP is included, the deal excludes the use of talent likenesses or voices.

A curated selection of fan-created Sora videos will even be made available to stream on Disney+, expanding the platform’s short-form content library.

In addition to licensing characters to OpenAI, Disney will become a major enterprise customer of the company’s APIs.

The media giant plans to leverage OpenAI-powered tools across Disney+, internal workflows, and employee productivity platforms, an early signal of how generative AI could streamline production pipelines.

Disney will also make a $1 billion equity investment in OpenAI and receive warrants to purchase additional shares, demonstrating its confidence in the long-term value of the technology.

Both companies emphasised their commitment to responsible AI development, highlighting safeguards designed to protect creators, users, and intellectual property.

“Through this collaboration with OpenAI we will thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI,” said Disney CEO Bob Iger.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman echoed the sentiment, noting that the partnership will “expand the way people create and experience great content.”

Hollywood unions have been cautiously monitoring the rise of generative AI, and this deal will likely influence broader industry standards around ethical deployment.

The Disney and OpenAI partnership signals a major shift in how fans may interact with entertainment franchises in the coming years.

For more details on the agreement, explore Disney’s corporate updates or visit OpenAI’s official announcement.